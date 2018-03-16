FAILINGS in care at a prison contributed to the death of an inmate, an inquest has concluded.

Joe Bartlett, from Colchester, died at HMP Norwich after being found hanging in his cell.

Following a week long inquest, the jury concluded procedures to reduce the risk of self-harm and suicide at the jail were not adequately followed.

They also found there was insufficient information gathering and a failure to recognise the severity of bullying Mr Bartlett had been subjected to and respond accordingly.

Mr Bartlett’s mother Michelle Ford and sister Cassie Bartlett both attended the inquest.

Ms Ford paid tribute to her son but said she found it difficult to comprehend the risk he was put at while in prison.

She said: “Joe was a much-loved son, brother and father. We have had to hear harrowing evidence relating to Joe’s final days.

“It has been almost impossible to understand the total disregard by the prison and healthcare staff in managing Joe and the high and very real risks posed to him.

“We sincerely hope lessons have been learnt by the prison to prevent further tragic deaths.

“We believe abundant opportunities were missed and we hope no other family will have to endure the same tragedy.”

A spokesman for the prison service said they had trained staff to deal with similar situations better.

He said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of Joe Bartlett at this difficult time.

“Every death in custody is a tragedy, and we have significantly increased support for vulnerable offenders, especially during the first 24 hours in custody.

“Over 14,300 staff have already received new suicide and self-harm reduction training and HMP Norwich is reviewing its violence reduction strategy to enable it to better manage perpetrators and support the victims of bullying.

“We have noted the inquest findings and the recommendations from the Prison and Probation Ombudsman and will make sure we learn all possible lessons from this case.”

Mr Bartlett’s family was represented at the inquest by Claire Brigham of law firm Hodge Jones &Allen.

She said: “Joe’s death followed a finding by HM Inspectorate of Prisons in its September 2016 inspection of HMP Norwich the number of assaults was increasing.

“The inspectorate criticised the prison’s investigations of these incidents.

“It is imperative proper procedures are put in place to prevent further deaths.”