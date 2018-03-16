THERE'S an early Easter treat for youngsters when popular children's book Dear Zoo is brought to life on the stage.

Fans can join Ben and his pal Sally as they wait to see what the zoo will send when they get Ben’s letter asking for a pet.

All sorts of animals arrive – but will they make good pets?

Author and illustrator Rod Campbell's book has delighted generations of young readers since it was first published in 1982, and has sold more than 8million copies worldwide.

The show's music, puppets and audience participation will thrill anyone who has read the book which is aimed at children aged 2-7 and their families.

Dear Zoo Live is at Clacton's West Cliff Theatre this Saturday and Sunday with performances at 11am and 2pm on both days.

Tickets are £15 or £54 for a family of four from the box office on 01255 433344.