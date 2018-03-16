A NEW play set in 1960s Clacton gets an outing in the town which inspired it next week.

Essex writer Nicola Werenowska's Guesthouse is on a ten-week tour of the region which kicked off last week.

It is about three generations of women who have to set aside their differences as they decide the fate of their family-run B&B in Clacton in 1966.

Guesthouse owner Val has been taken ill and both her estranged daughter Lisa and ambitious grand-daughter Chloe have arrived to lend a hand.

But tensions are running high.

Chloe is close to Val, having spent most of her childhood being raised by her grandmother, but Lisa and her mother are struggling to get along.

The play asks what's it like when the town you were proud to grow up in becomes impoverished and what does it take to face the truth?

Guesthouse is performed by Eastern Angles Theatre Company at the West Cliff Theatre on Tuesday***MAR27*** at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 (£10 over-60s) on 01255 433344.