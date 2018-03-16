SHE rocked the Swinging Sixties and went on to become a national treasure.

Cilla Black was one of the faces of pop 50 years ago with mega-selling hits You’re My World and Anyone Who Had A Heart.

She was just a teenager when she was discovered at Liverpool's legendary Cavern Club.

By the age of 21 Cilla was working with Beatles producer George Martin and topping the charts.

Her TV show - simply called Cilla - ran from 1966 to 1978 and was followed by Blind Date which ran for a record breaking 18 years.

Now smash stage show Cilla And The Shades of the Sixties returns to Clacton to pay homage to the star.

Victoria Jones and vocal trio The Shades take audiences on a musical journey back in time, performing hits by Cilla, Dusty, Lulu, Tina Turner, the Beatles and more.

Fans can expect to hear timeless classics such as the Fab Four's Help, Alfie by Dionne Warwick, Crazy by Patsy Cline, Ike and Tina Turner's River Deep Mountain High and Dancing In the Street by Martha Reeves and the Vandellas.

Victoria hails from her idol's hometown.

She said "Growing up in Liverpool, I knew Cilla as a TV presenter, but when I discovered her music I was amazed by her vocal range and her emotional depth.

"I find her ballads so beautiful and she portrays heartbreak in a truly moving way.

"Her passion has always inspired me – in fact I think I was born in the wrong decade."

"Performing as Cilla gives me the opportunity to celebrate the sound and fashion of a generation of amazing women."

The show came to Clacton last year.

The Shades are a fabulous trio of West End and musical theatre singers who perform some of the Sixties’ greatest hits, complete with retro dance moves, fashions and hairstyles.

The cast is joined onstage every night by four professional dancers to get the party moving.

Cilla and The Shades of the Sixties are at the Princes Theatre this Sunday***MAR25*** at 7.30pm. Tickets are £21 (£19 concessions) from the box office on 01255 686633.