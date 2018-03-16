FUNNYMAN Paul Eastwood returns to Clacton for an evening of hilarious entertainment tomorrow night.***MAR23***

The star of last year's Summer Season at the West Cliff is back for one night only.

After last summer's family-friendly shows, the comedian is now promising a "naughty night of stand-up".

"I had a great time doing 12 shows in Clacton last August," said Paul.

"This time I'm taking a more cheeky night to the theatre.

"It's a comedy spectacular. I've got two comedians with me and I'm going to do a bit in both halves so it's got a Live At The Apollo feel to it.

"There will be a lot of stand-up.

"We've got Wayne the Weird who is an out-there Tommy Cooper-like comedy magician with a lot of edge and comedy impressionist Danny Posthill.

"He was a finalist on Britain's Got Talent two years ago and is now doing very well on the comedy circuit.

"There will be a lot of fun, audience interaction and topical gags."

Paul has spent 20 years in the showbiz industry.

He says he doesn't do gimmicks. There are no songs or props - just his quick-fire wit.

The gagmeister has years of experience from cabaret to cruise ships, and theatre to TV warm-up, getting audiences in the mood on shows such as ITV's Loose Women.

He is well-known for appearing on Norfolk's Cromer Pier and at the Thursford Christmas Spectacular – Europe's biggest Christmas show.

Paul is looking forward to returning to Clacton.

"The West Cliff is a wonderful theatre to work in and my grandma lived in Holland-on-Sea so I know and love the area," he said.

Friday's show is suitable for over-16s and starts at 8pm.

Tickets are £16 from the box office on 01255 433344.