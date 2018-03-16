RESIDENTS are being encouraged to take part in community beach cleans this weekend.

One litter pick will be held in Holland-on-Sea this Saturday and will run from Holland Haven to Great Clacton.

Those who would like to get involved should meet at the York Road car park at 10am with warm clothes and gloves.

Another litter pick will be going ahead in Jaywick this Sunday from 10.30am.

Volunteers should meet on the beach opposite Badminton Road.

Litter-pickers, black bags and bag hoops will be provided by Tendring Council for both events.

For more information on the Holland-on-Sea beach clean contact Richard Walker on 01255 813150 or email helmsdale1@btinternet.com.

For more details of the Jaywick event contact the Jaywick Neighbourhood Team on 01255 428090.