PEOPLE are being advised not to use the trains over the weekend due to a landslide.

The landslide happened on Thursday morning, and brought Greater Anglia services between Clacton and Colchester to a standstill.

It is unlikely the service will be back to normal before Monday.

Greater Anglia said: "Due to a landslip on the Colchester to Clacton Line, the line is currently closed between Colchester and Thorpe-le-Soken, while Network Rail engineers repair extensive damage to the embankment.

"A replacement bus service is in operation between Colchester and Thorpe-le-Soken and Clacton until midday.

"After midday a train shuttle service will operate between Clacton, Walton and Thorpe-le-Soken connecting a rail replacement bus to Colchester.

"The Network Rail team will be working around the clock to reopen the line, but current estimates are that train services will not resume until Monday."