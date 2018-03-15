HIBERNATING hedgehogs came out of their warm beds at the weekend for special treat at a local sanctuary.

Prickly pals at Frinton’s Hedgehog Haven Rescue are starting to wake up as the cold winter months come to an end.

Christine Boelrijk has run the sanctuary for the past 11 years and wants to spread the word about the work they do and how people can help care for hedgehogs in their own gardens.

Christine, who works alongside her husband, looks after underweight hedgehogs found in the day-time and feeds and cares for them until they are healthy enough to go back into the wild again.

“Between the Frinton and Colchester sanctuary we have 140 hedgehogs which are looked after by us and by people who look after them for us,” she said.

“We work to rehabilitate them and we are reminding people to keep a look-out in their gardens and be careful if they come across one.

“We also want to encourage people to make sure there are gaps for the hedgehogs in their gardens so they can get in and out.”

Frinton in Bloom has donated £50 to support the charity’s work with wildlife.

Chairman David Foster said: “Frinton in Bloom wanted to support them and we got the ball rolling by donating £50 which will go towards their costs.

“Hopefully other people will also come forward and help.”

Christine says if you see a hedgehog in your garden in the daylight you should put them in a large, dark box 07709 767511 for further help.