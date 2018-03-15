ROADWORKS which have resulted in a number of road closures, diversions and traffic chaos for motorists are due to be complete later this month.

A number of roads around Clacton town centre have been affected since January 8 causing a build-up of traffic in the area.

Old Road is currently being used as a temporary one way system and Key Road has been closed to through traffic.

A diversion has been in place for a number of weeks along St Osyth Road bringing motorists out on St John’s Road before being able to rejoin the main road at the roundabout.

The closures have been in place for about nine weeks while essential gas replacement work is carried out.

However, the work is due to be complete by March 30 when roads will be back to normal.

Traffic on Holland Road and Thorpe Road in Little Clacton has also been diverted since January while Essex County Council installs a safety barrier.

Those roads are expected to be back to normal on March 19.

For more information on road closures visit roadworks.org.