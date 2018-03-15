Police are appealing for information about a robbery after the victim stopped for a vehicle believing it to be a police car.

A man, aged in his 20s, was driving along Wigley Bush Lane at around 6.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 14) when he was flashed by a car, described as a silver Vauxhall.

He then noticed flashing blue lights and stopped believing it to be a police car.

Two suspects got out of the vehicle, threatened him and then stole his black Ford Fiesta before both vehicles drove off.

Police then received four other reports of suspicious behaviour where motorists reported that they were flashed by a black vehicle and a silver Vauxhall vehicle before seeing flashing blue lights.

In one of these incidents, a woman stopped but drove off after becoming suspicious.

These happened between 7.50pm and 8.30pm in Chester Road and Roding Lane, Chigwell, and Roding Lane, Buckhurst Hill.

The suspects have been described as being white men, aged in their late teens and early 20s and wore dark clothing, possibly hooded tops, baseball caps and jogging bottoms.

Superintendent Craig Saunders said: “The victim believed that he had been signalled to pull over by an unmarked police car and stopped.

“He was then approached by two men who demanded his car and drove off, leaving him by the roadside.

“We believe the suspects are driving with false plates and that the incidents are possibly linked.

“We would like to hear from anyone with information or anyone who has dashcam footage on 101 quoting crime reference 42/35026/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”