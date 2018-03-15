WORK on a new Marks and Spencer foodhall in Walton has finally started after changes to the new store were given the green light.

The store was going to include a cafe, but revised plans mean the development is now going ahead without the coffee shop.

Work on the foodhall, at the old Martello Caravan Park, started on March 3.

Originally bosses hoped to open in late spring this year.

But delays mean the opening date has been pushed back to late autumn or winter.

Paul Clark, of Kilo Properties, who is working with M&S, said: “We started construction in March with a projected completion date in early October of this year.

“I do not have an opening date for the store at this time but expect it to open before Christmas.”

About 55 jobs will be created once the project is completed.

An M&S spokesman said the company would update the community as the development progresses.

Town mayor Robert Bucke said he was not surprised by the delay because the revised plans for the project were only approved very recently.

He said: “M&S told us last year that it would take six months from the planning application being approved.

“They’ve changed their minds and decided to remove the coffee shop from the plans.

“This only happened in the last two weeks but we know M&S is still coming and we are still excited.”

Discount supermarket Aldi is also hoping to open a store near to the new M&S in October.

An Aldi spokesman said: “We are aiming to begin construction this spring and plan to open the store in winter this year.”

The Aldi store will create up to 40 new jobs.