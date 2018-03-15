ESSEX County Council’s leader has defended the £4,000 cost of a trip to Birmingham which will be funded by the taxpayer.

However, senior councillors at County Hall will be asked to approve the trip when they meet on Tuesday.

Tory leader David Finch will be joined by deputy leader Kevin Bentley, Louise McKinlay, cabinet member for resources, Lib Dem opposition leader Mike Mackrory and Mark Carroll, executive director for economy, localities and public health at the conference in Birmingham.

The group is set to attend a three-day Local Government Association conference in the city in July.

The total cost of the trip has been put at 4,175.40 which includes entry to the conference at £545 per person plus VAT, train fares of £325.40 and a hotel stay for £1,125 plus VAT.

All are due to stay at the four-star Hilton Garden Inn Birmingham but have secured a reduced rate of £75 per person per night.

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said: “Council taxpayers expect their money to be focused on essential services, so they are likely to wonder whether this trip is entirely necessary.

“Residents will want to know what the council expects to get out of this conference and hope they aren’t forking out extra for business class travel.”

But Mr Finch said: “The LGA annual conference is the biggest event in the local government calendar, where councils from across the nation can build the key alliances which influence the Government and so provide better services for Essex residents.

“What we get from a £4,000 investment is the opportunity to influence tens of millions of pounds of potential investment and to lobby central Government on key policy issues, such as adult social care, business rates retention and fair funding.

“This year’s conference focuses on two of Essex’s biggest strategic priorities, devolution and health and social care integration, so it’s even more important we attend.”

He said he and fellow cabinet members Mr Bentley and Ms McKinlay would be hoping to meet with key Government cabinet ministers at the conference to “continue to ensure Essex is heard at the highest level”

Mr Finch added: “The £4,000 expenditure includes five conference tickets at £545 each, train fares and accommodation in a discounted £75-per-night hotel – it’s hardly extravagant.”

The LGA is a a politically-led, cross-party organisation whose which works on behalf of councils across England and Wales to ensure they have a voice with national Governmemembership includes various fire, national parks, passenger transport and police authorities.

“Two of the councillors attending from Essex also have national roles with the LGA, in relation to Brexit and children’s social care, so their attendance promotes Essex as a leading County Council but also benefits other local authoriti

A paper to County cabinet members states the conference is one of the largest events in Local Government and regularly attracts more than 1,100 delegates.

It adds that given the conference’s main issues this year, attendance is “more important than ever.”