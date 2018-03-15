DID you know it's meant to snow this weekend?

This might warm your heart, though.

Budget retailer B&M is selling a hot tub that will help you cool off when the sun is shining.

The Bestway Lay-Z-Spa Miami Tub is on sale for £280, which is cheaper than in Tesco (£310), B&Q (£347), Amazon (£312) and Argo (£399).

According to B&M, the item comes with 81 jets and combines heating and bubbling to give an "amazing" massage experience.

The tub also holds up to four people.

But you'll have to be quick because the chain only has "limited" stock.

The budget retailer isn't the first to start selling hot tube, with Aldi's inflatable hot tub going on sale last year for £399.