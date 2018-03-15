A TRAIN operator is encouraging people to make the most of their area.

To make it easier to travel by train, families can use a Family & Friends Railcard from Greater Anglia, for a saving of up to a third off most rail fares.

The card covers up to four adults and four children, with savings of up to a third on most adult rail fares and 60 per cent savings on the cost of child fares.

Families using the Family & Friends Railcard can also take advantage of Greater Anglia’s offers across some of East Anglia’s top attractions, where customers will receive two for one admission.

Essex Big Weekend is taking place on March 24 and 25.

It is in partnership with Visit Essex and is all about celebrating what is great about the county and helping people to discover more about their local area.

For more information visit www.greateranglia.co.uk/offers/