COULD you give up your spare time to join Essex Police's Special Constabulary.

The force is looking to add to its number of special constables with more volunteers willing to give up their time to protect and serve the communities.

Last year, Essex Police launched their My Other Life campaign to recruit more specials and has seen their number of volunteer officers rise from 341 to 425.

But bosses want more and are urging anyone who could spare 16 hours per month at least to sign up.

Specials have full police powers, uniforms, equipment and training.

In order to be a special constable you need to be:

Aged 18 or over

able to commit to a minimum of 16-hours each month for operational duties plus mandatory training

meet the required fitness standard

commit to the initial training requirement of 20 days.

For more information visit www.essex.police.uk/specials.

Supt Simon Anslow, who is leading Essex Police’s programme to recruit specials, said: “We're looking for ordinary, exceptional people to help serve Essex as volunteer police officers.

"If you want to be a part of something that makes a positive difference to you and the communities you work in then please apply.

“Whether you can work 16 hours or 60 hours a month, Monday afternoons or Saturday nights there's a place for you with us.

"If you want to problem-solve in communities, keep our roads safe, investigate serious crime or be first on scene at an emergency there's an opportunity for you.

"It's not an easy job - sometimes it's not even a fun job - but it's rewarding work and it will be the best thing you've ever done.”