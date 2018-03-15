COMMUTERS are being advised not to travel on trains this morning following a landslide between Clacton and Colchester.

Greater Anglia warned people of the landslide between Alresford and Great Bentley and all lines are blocked.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

The train operator said services between Colchester and Clacton-On-Sea have been suspended.

They said: "Because of a landslip between Alresford and Great Bentley there are currently no trains running between Clacton-On-Sea and Colchester. We will inform you when the situation has improved to a level that we can lift this advice.

"Tickets for today will be accepted tomorrow / ticket restrictions for today have been lifted.

"Network Rail engineers have assessed the affected area and have deemed it unsafe for trains to run.

"Until works have been completed and engineers are satisfied with the works and deemed it safe, train services will be suspended."

A rail shuttle service will be in operation between Walton-on-the-Naze and Thorpe-Le-Soken.

There will be no train/bus connection between Thorpe-Le-Soken and Colchester.

They added: "We are working to source rail replacement buses to operate between Clacton-on-Sea and Colchester but we do not expect to get these buses until at least 9am."

Alternative routes are available as below: First Buses Routes: 74/76A Colchester to Clacton on Sea journey time 60 minutes 61/62/62A/74 Colchester to Wivenhoe journey time 25 to 30 minutes