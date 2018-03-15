TRAIN passengers are being advised not to travel between Clacton and Colchester after a landslip caused major disruptions to services.

Greater Anglia said that because of the landslip, between Alresford and Great Bentley, there are currently no trains running between Clacton and Colchester.

Tickets for today will be accepted tomorrow and ticket restrictions for today have been lifted.

A spokesman added: "We will inform you when the situation has improved to a level that we can lift this advice.

"Due to a landslip between Alresford Essex and Great Bentley all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations have been suspended until further notice. Disruption is expected until further notice."

Train services between Colchester and Clacton are suspended until further notice.

The company said Network Rail engineers have assessed the area and have deemed it unsafe for trains to run.

It addded: "Until works have been completed and engineers are satisfied with the works and deem it safe, train services will be suspended.

"A rail shuttle service will be in operation between Walton-on-the-Naze and Thorpe-Le-Soken.

"We are working to source rail replacement buses to operate between Clacton-on-Sea and Colchester but we do not expect to get these buses until at least 9am."

"Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on local buses 74 and 76A."

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Specific train service alterations are available here.