TRAIN passengers are being advised not to travel between Clacton and Colchester after a landslip caused major disruptions to services.

Greater Anglia said that because of the landslip, between Alresford and Great Bentley, there are currently no trains running between Clacton and Colchester.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Tickets for today will be accepted tomorrow and ticket restrictions for today have been lifted.

A spokesman added: "We will inform you when the situation has improved to a level that we can lift this advice.

"Due to a landslip between Alresford Essex and Great Bentley all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations have been suspended until further notice. Disruption is expected until further notice."

⚠ Customers are advised NOT TO TRAVEL between Clacton-On-Sea and Colchester: https://t.co/IsJLGkF3bO ⚠ KB pic.twitter.com/r5gxx0lO9y — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 15, 2018

Train services between Colchester and Clacton are suspended until further notice.

The company said Network Rail engineers have assessed the area and have deemed it unsafe for trains to run.

It addded: "Until works have been completed and engineers are satisfied with the works and deem it safe, train services will be suspended.

"A rail shuttle service will be in operation between Walton-on-the-Naze and Thorpe-Le-Soken.

"We are working to source rail replacement buses to operate between Clacton-on-Sea and Colchester but we do not expect to get these buses until at least 9am."

#Alresford - We are working to source rail replacement buses to operate between Clacton-on-Sea and Colchester but we do not expect to get these buses until at least 09:00. KB — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 15, 2018

"Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on local buses 74 and 76A."

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Specific train service alterations are available here.

John Smock, from Tendring rail users group Ontrack, said: "It has been pretty bad - there were no busses before 9am as we suspect most busses here were committed to school runs.

"A lot of people who turned up to get a train tried to get a refund and organise a lift.

"It's at times like this when families and the community kick in to help each other and I know of people in Frinton who shared car journeys to Chelmsford.

"We suspect there will be no trains all day and this could roll on until tomorrow.

"With the wet weather we have had and the sodden ground there could be a real problem sorting it out.

"They will have to get heavy equipment and ballast across a field and make sure the repair is stable.

"You can't run 30 tonnes of carriages over a hole in the ground."

Service Update 10:00 - #Alresford - Passengers are advised not to travel between Clacton-On-Sea and Colchester, disruption via #DerbyRoad and updates here: https://t.co/EznQzXXKlN a good service on other routes. KB — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 15, 2018

#Alresford - Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on local First Buses 74/76A Colchester to Clacton on Sea journey time 60 minutes. 61/62/62A/74 Colchester to Wivenhoe journey time 25 to 30 minutes. KB — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) March 15, 2018

Mr Smock said the landslip would have had an impact on main line services because as many as eight or nine trains could have been stranded at the Clacton depot.

"It's no good to just advise people not to travel - people do have to get to work," he added.

"This is a Network Rail Problem - it is their infrastructure. It is state-owned and funded. Our MP Giles Watling has already called for improvements on the railway line to Clacton - and of course Frinton and Walton.

"We need the sort of service Ipswich and Norwich get, especially if we are going to build more homes here."