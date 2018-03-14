A DRUGGED-UP thug who was sacked from his job in a post office took his “revenge” by waving an imitation firearm in the face of an ex-colleague.

The victim, who worked in the Clacton High Street branch, “genuinely feared he would be shot” when ex-employee Aron Parkinson, 34, attempted to rob the store.

It was the end of the working day when the victim heard a sound at the entrance to the banking section.

When he went to investigate, he was confronted by a balaclava-clad Parkinson, who had recently been sacked from the post office following allegations of theft.

Neil King, prosecuting, said: “The victim turned his back, he believed at that moment he was going to be shot - it was a realistic-looking pistol.

“In fact, the defendant did nothing more than just run away.

“The victim initially showed fortitude to the attacker at first by refusing to comply.

“This seemed to be a revenge robbery.

“The premises were deliberately targeted because of an allegation of theft by the employer.”

Jay Kallagher, mitigating, said the incident was hugely out of character for Parkinson, who partly blames his heavy cocaine use for his actions.

She said: “Mr Parkinson found himself in a difficult position in 2016 when he lost his mother and brother within a week of one another.

“He went into a state of depression and started to use Class A substances, namely cocaine, daily.

“He accepts he was heavily under the influence of said cocaine at the time.

“He says he wasn’t intending to go there to steal to further a drug habit.

"He states he doesn’t believe he was in the right frame of mind.

“The reason he was there was partly due to a break down.”

Judge Patricia Lynch QC sentenced Parkinson, of Station Road, Clacton, to a total of three years imprisonment after he admitted attempted robbery and possessing an imitation firearm.

She said: “There is the danger of drugs, because they cause perfectly normal and law-abiding people to act totally out of character and commit these sort of offences.”

Speaking following the sentencing, investigating officer DC Luke Howard said: “Aron Parkinson terrified the members of Post Office staff.

“The staff member he approached should be commended for his bravery in how he reacted to Parkinson when he demanded the security door to the safe room be opened.

“At this point, Parkinson was holding what the staff member believed to be a handgun.

“This custodial sentence reflects the seriousness of his actions and the effect this has had on those present at the time”.