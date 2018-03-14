PRIMARY school pupils donned their best fancy dress outfits to mark World Book Day.

Youngsters at Oakwood Infant School, in Clacton, got into the spirit as children and staff dressed as their favourite characters, including Mary Poppins, The Cat in the Hat, Iron Man and Star Wars Stormtroopers to name just a few.

Head cook Debra Fairhead decided on a Charlie And The Chocolate Factory theme with members of staff dressing up as different characters.

She also organised a prize draw giving children the chance to win a Wonka Bar and a Golden Ticket.

Mrs Fairhead said: “The children loved dressing up and seeing the kitchen staff in all their different outfits.

“Everyone made a great effort and it was a very successful day.

“I look forward to planning the theme for next year’s World Book Day.”