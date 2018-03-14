PLANS for a development of nine homes in Weeley have been given the go-ahead.

Rainbow Nurseries submitted an application for nine detached bungalows in Colchester Road.

The application went before Tendring Council’s planning committee after being called in by Weeley councillor Jeff Bray, who said the proposal was “backland development” and outside the village settlement boundary.

But the plans, which were recommended for approval, were given the go-ahead by the committee.

A report said the single-storey buildings will ensure the impact of the new homes is minimal.

It added: “The horticultural use is a family-run, trade-only business, failing to compete with larger operators and nearby nurseries that are open to public with retail elements.

“On this basis, current employment is likely to be lost and future employment opportunities are limited.”