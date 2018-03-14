A COUNCIL leader’s plans to build a bungalow in Little Bromley have been given the green light.

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock applied to build the single-storey three-bedroom home next to Wisteria Cottage in Shop Road.

The council’s planning committee made the decision on the scheme rather than council officers because Mr Stock was the applicant.

The committee heard that the scheme was designed with features to match nearby homes.

The plans were approved by a planning committee despite four letters of objection.