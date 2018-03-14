CHELSEA Pensioners can look forward to a more comfortable summer thanks to a fundraising project supported by Frinton Rotary Club.

The Royal Hospital, Chelsea, has launched the Scarlets Appeal to develop a new lightweight version of the traditional scarlet tunic, which is too warm for hot, summer days and when pensioners represent the hospital in tropical countries.

Modern, breathable fabrics will be used, while keeping to the 325-year-old design so well known around the world.

“We have a link with the Royal Hospital, Chelsea, and when they approached us about the Scarlets Appeal we thought funding a tunic would be a thoroughly practical way of supporting our friends,” said Frinton Rotary president Alan Wilcox.

A party of Rotarians visited the Royal Hospital to present a cheque for £500.

They were met by Company Sergeant Major Brian Cumming, who led a tour of the Thames-side buildings and grounds founded in 1692 by King Charles II.