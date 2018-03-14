WORK started last week on the first stage of a new £500,000 adventure golf course on Clacton Pier.

The course, which will be over two floors, is part of the landmark’s £4million bid to become one the east’s premier attractions.

A team will start to build the mezzanine floor for the golf course today and it is expected to open to the public in July.

The adventure golf course will be followed by new dodgems, a £500,000 children’s play area and a coffee shop.

Pier director Billy Ball said progress has been made over the past week to make up for time lost during the big freeze.

“By the end of last week, we had around 45 workers, both in-house and outside contractors, pulling out all the stops to catch up some of the many hours lost due to bad weather,” he said.

“I am really pleased with their efforts and a lot has been achieved in terms of installing the new water mains, laying foundations, electric cabling and continuing with the reinstatement of the roof.

“We are experiencing a great deal of interest in this project, which will make us one of the premier attractions in East Anglia, and we intend to keep residents updated regularly on how it is coming on.

“With the eastern side of the structure opened up people will be able to see much of the work taking place – or they can come onto the pier itself to view it from the amusement arcade.”

He hopes the whole development will be completed early next year, but said the pier will remaining open throughout the work.

He added: “The Easter holiday is now fast approaching and all our rides will operating as normal along with other attractions, as is currently the situation at weekends.

“Hopefully we will get some warmer weather to bring people down to Clacton and Tendring over that Bank Holiday period.”

The pier’s first free firework extravaganza of the year is on Sunday, April 1.