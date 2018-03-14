COUNCIL bosses have revved up support for a controversial car rally in Tendring despite a backlash from residents.

County Hall and Tendring Council are both backing next month’s Corbeau Seats motor rally and claim it will draw more people to the area.

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock acknowledged the concerns of some residents, but insisted: “This event will really put Tendring on the map and help to raise our profile nationally and even internationally.”

He added: “We understand there have been some concerns from residents along the routes and the organisers at Chelmsford Motor Club have been working alongside us and other partners to manage, mitigate and minimise all the points raised.

“However, the overwhelming view we have had when officers have been out on the route is a positive one, including from many farmers who are supporting the race with hay bales and land for spectator areas.” Council investment boss Zoe Fairley said the rally will boost investment in the area and claimed it was a “fantastic opportunity”.

Some concerned residents are planing a protest at the council’s meeting at Clacton Town Hall on March 27.

Mary Nolan says the rally cars will pass just yards away from her home in Colchester Road, Stones Green.

She added: “I retired here because it’s a beautiful place, then they come and say they are having a rally”.

But event organiser Tony Clements said: “The vast majority of people in the area are looking forward to the rally and excitement is building as the event gets closer.”

The April 22 rally – which is the first of its kind in the UK and has five stages across the district – is expected to attract up to 10,000 spectators and be televised nationally.