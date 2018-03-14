PLANS have been submitted to turn a historic Grade II listed pub in Great Clacton into shops and homes.

The timber-framed Queens Head, at the junction of St John’s Road and North Road, dates back to the 16th Century.

Punch Partnerships has now submitted plans for alterations and change of use of the ground floor for either shops, financial services or a restaurant.

It wants to turn the first and second floors into flats and build two detached homes in the beer garden.

Clacton historian Norman Jacobs said he was sad to see the pub go, but that it is important that the historic building is preserved.

“The Queens Head was the first pub in Great Clacton,” he said.

“Although the Ship is an older building it was a yeoman’s house when it was first built and it became a pub by 1700.

“There is evidence of a pub at the Queens Head dating back to the 1670s.

“It is very sad that it will no longer be a pub, but it has been closed for some time.

“The most important thing is that the building is preserved.

“Pubs are closing all over the country Mr Jacobs said the pub played an important role during the Napoleonic period and was frequented by soldiers who marched from the Martello Towers on the coastline to their barracks at Weeley on a daily basis. “The soldiers would stop off at the pub and the upstairs was used as a dance hall for the officers and their ladies,” said Mr Jacobs.

“The landlord made his money during that period and that is when he had the bow-fronted windows put in.”

The planning application says the changes to the pub will be internal only and that any walls with heritage value will be kept.

It added: “Although the proposal will result in the loss of the pub use, Great Clacton is well represented by pubs already.”

A decision is expected to be made by Tendring Council by April 30.