THE winners of this year’s Pride of Tendring awards have picked up their gongs at a glitzy ceremony.

Community heroes from a range of organisations and charities from across Tendring received their accolades in front of more than 200 people at Clacton’s Princes Theatre.

It was the seventh year running that Tendring Council has run the event, which is aimed at singing the praises of the district’s unsung heroes.

The awards were sponsored by windfarm firm Orsted – formerly Dong Energy – along with East of England Co-op Funeral Services, the Princes Theatre and Love to Shop Local.

Council chairman Mark Platt praised the 17 recipients for doing what they do for no reward.

“They are thoroughly deserving of the accolades they will be receiving, and it is a small thank you for everything they do for our society,” he said.

“Each and every one of them has made a real difference and they represent a wide variety of groups and organisations from our towns and villages.”

The entertainment was provided by Stagestruck Academy and 10DC, and a specially composed Tendring Fanfare premiered on the night.

The fanfare – commissioned by Mr Platt and written by Royal Marines percussionist Craig Sanders – was played as each recipient went up to accept their award The winners were all nominated by Tendring district councillors.