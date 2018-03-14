CLACTON MP Giles Watling has called on the Government to invest more in railways to boost regeneration across the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Watling questioned chancellor Phillip Hammond over the Government’s plans for investment in infrastructure over this parliamentary term.

The Clacton MP wants more cash to be spent upgrading railways from London to Tendring to boost tourism. Mr Hammond told Mr Watling the Government will invest in infrastructure by expanding the national productivity investment fund.

That should see an additional £31billion of investment, including more than doubling the housing infrastructure fund to £5billion.

Mr Watling said: “My constituents will be pleased that the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies said after the Budget that our plans will see public investment increase to levels not sustained in 40 years. This is vital for national prosperity.

“That said, I will keep on banging the drum for additional investment on the rail tracks connecting London and Clacton as I firmly believe that a better and quicker service will be a driving force to regenerate Clacton.”

The politician added: “I recently met with Jamie Burles, managing director of Greater Anglia, to obtain a better understanding of the additional infrastructure questions I need to put to the Government and what more needs to be done collectively to improve infrastructure, connectivity and encourage investment across Clacton.”

Mr Watling is also part of the Great Eastern Main Line Task Force, which wants to bring the Department for Transport, Greater Anglia and Network Rail together to hammer out plans for long-term improvements to the region’s railway lines.