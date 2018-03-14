THE Commonwealth has been celebrated in Clacton with a special flag-raising ceremony.
The Commonwealth Flag was hoisted outside the town hall this week to mark Commonwealth Day.
It is the fifth year such events have been held to show a commitment to the Commonwealth.
Tendring Council said this year’s event had a special significance ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
Before the flag was raised, council vice-chairman Karen Yallop read out the Commonwealth Affirmation.
She added: “It was a privilege to raise the Commonwealth Flag on behalf of the residents of Tendring and to stand proudly with all nations and show unity across the Commonwealth.”
