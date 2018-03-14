A RESIDENTS’ association’s next beach clean-up will take place this weekend.

The quarterly Holland Residents’ Association beach clean will take place on Saturday morning.

People wishing to take part should to meet at the York Road car park at 10am.

Richard Walker, committee member for seafront and open spaces, said: “The association provides litter picker sticks, bags and bag holders and will allocate a bay per group of helpers.

“We cover from Holland Haven to First Avenue and it’s a great way for a pleasant stroll while helping to tidy up the environment and protecting the wildlife.

“It is also a chance to socialise with a very friendly bunch.”

For more information about the event, call Mr Walker on 01255 813150.