THE grieving parents of a baby girl who died aged just 12 weeks hope to raise thousands of pounds in her memory.

Katie and Ian Picken, from Great Bentley, were left heartbroken when daughter Seren passed away after being diagnosed with a rare mitochondria disorder.

When Seren was born at Colchester Hospital on September 22, weighing 6lb 2oz, she appeared a picture of health.

But at six weeks, Seren’s cries changed, her movements became jerky and she would become stiff.

She was referred to Colchester Hospital’s children’s assessment unit for a series of tests and the family did what they could to make life at home as comfortable as possible for Seren.

But after suffering from breathing problems, Seren was taken to the hospital’s high dependency unit before being sedated, put on a ventilator and transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital’s paediatric intensive care unit on December 16.

Three days later she was diagnosed with a mitochondria disorder which prevented her from breaking down her food, stopping proteins from being turned into energy, on December 19.

She passed away just 24 hours later.

Loved - Katie and Ian Picken's cherished daughter Seren.

Katie, 30, said: “Due to Seren’s mitochondria not being able to sufficiently break down the proteins to create energy, Seren’s brain was being starved and wasn’t developing.

“Her brain had stopping communicating and was no longer telling her to breathe.

“She wouldn’t be able to come off the ventilator. There was nothing they could do.

“We felt like we were under water and drowning.”

Ian and Katie called their family and closest friends to Seren’s bedside for her Christening and to say a final goodbye.

Katie said: “The nurses let us bathe her and get her dressed. She was still so beautiful. Then one by one they got to say goodbye.

“Time was then up. It was our turn. We had our last moments with our little girl and with Seren in her daddy’s arms, the three of us cuddled up on the sofa and they came to take her off the ventilator.

“We read her a final bedtime story. We took our time and cuddled her tight. We then wrapped her up and put her in her bed – she was finally at peace.”

Katie said they have learned more about Seren’s condition, but still don’t have all the answers.

“It is extremely rare – some babies don’t make it home,” said Katie. “But Seren was strong, a fighter and even though her condition was severe we will be forever grateful that we had so many precious memories at home with her.

“Life is not the same without Seren and we will never be the same again.

“She will always be perfect in our eyes and hearts.”

Ian and Katie were able to stay close to Seren while she was at Addenbrooke’s after being put up by the Sick Children’s Trust at its Acorn House.

They now hope to raise £5,500 for the charity – covering the cost of a family room for six months – so other parents can stay close to their children in the hospital.

As part of the effort they are organising a seven-mile sponsored walk from Walton Pier to Clacton Pier in May in memory of Seren.

A group of 14 riders are also in training for a 320-mile bike ride from Aberystwyth Pier to Clacton Pier at the end of August.

Ian, 32, added: “Many of Seren’s friends and family will be joining us and we aim to raise as much money as possible for the Sick Children’s Trust.

“Charities and houses like this are invaluable for families like us at their hardest times.”

The couple also thanked bank staff and customers in Halifax branches in Clacton, Colchester and across the region for already helping to raise £8,450 for the Children’s Acute Transport Service and The Sick Children’s Trust.

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/inmemoryofseren.