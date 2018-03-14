The snow of a few weeks ago might seem like a long time ago, but forecasts are for more snow this weekend.
Temperatures will also dip too, with the Met Office warning that it will feel as low as -9 degrees on Saturday.
Snow is also forecast for Basildon, Southend, Canvey, Chelmsford, Witham, Braintree and Colchester.
A yellow weather warning is in place across the county, with warnings of delays on the roads and public transport.
