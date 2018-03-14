TRAIN operator Greater Anglia has splashed out £65,000 on putting in new lighting at its Clacton depot in a bid to save energy and reduce its carbon footprint.

Engineers are replacing all the lighting at the depot with LED bulbs.

Bosses say the move should cut about £12,000 a year from the company's energy bills.

Spokesman Simone Bailey said: “With the savings we will make on energy bills, the work will pay for itself in just over five years.

“The improvement in lighting levels will make the environment more pleasant for the engineering teams.

“We care about the planet and we will do all we can to reduce the impact we have on the environment.”