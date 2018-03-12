A NEW pub landlord is "overwhelmed" after big-hearted punters collected more than 120 Easter eggs for poorly children in hospital.

Danny Thompson, who took over Wick Lodge in Clacton earlier this year, launched the appeal with wife Lisa just two weeks ago.

The former lifeboat man was inspired by a similar campaign run every year by Clacton RNLI.

"We only took over here five weeks ago," said Danny, 41.

"I'm an ex-lifeboatman, my dad Alan was on the lifeboats for about eight years, and my son Fred was a mascot down there as well.

"I'm overwhelmed by the support from the general public.

"We stacked all the Easter eggs on the bar and had a count-up, and there was more than 150.

"We are aiming to get to 200."

The chocolate treats will be added to Clacton RNLI's grand total and taken to children's wards at Colchester General and Addenbrooke's hospitals.

Danny has joined the RNLI hospital Easter egg run in the past.

"It's so nice but also very upsetting when you see the kids," he said.

"That's what made us want to do it, seeing how happy it makes the children."

Danny worked as a regional director on the railways before changing track to go into the pub industry.

"My wife and I worked together many years ago when we had a cleaning business," he said.

"I got fed-up with travelling because I'm a family man and we decided we wanted to work together again

"It's something we always wanted so we grabbed it by the horns and went for it.

"It's been brilliant. The locals have been great and supported us so we are very happy."