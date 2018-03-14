A THUG who admitted stamping on a 68-year-old man who was on the floor has avoided prison.

Jamie Southon, 29, was captured on CCTV bringing his foot down on a pensioner during a fracas between two groups near Amusement Arcade in Clacton.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Southon was visiting Clacton with his brother when an argument broke out with a passing group.

He was approached from behind by David Turner, who put Southon in a headlock.

In the ensuing fracas, Mr Turner was then “pushed” to the floor before Southon stamped on him. He admitted assault.

Lucy Ginsberg, prosecuting, said: “He pleaded guilty having seen the CCTV footage.

"He has previous convictions for two matters of battery – one of headbutting a man and the other of punching a man.”

In interview, Southon said he had been drinking and a “scuffle” had broken out, between two groups but he did not remember seeing his victim.

After being shown the CCTV footage he accepted he stamped on Mr Turner but pointed out he had also been assaulted and injured during the incident.

Hannah Sutton, mitigating, said the footage showed Mr Turner first approaching Southon, of Exton Gardens, Dagenham, from behind and putting him in a headlock.

She said: “At that stage he is pulled back and Mr Southon bends and pushes. That push results in the victim being on the floor.

"At that point Mr Southon goes over and you see the stamp.

“Mr Southon is then attacked and goes straight to the floor - he is taken to hospital before custody.

“He is extremely remorseful. He cares for his grandfather who has dementia.”

Southon was given a three-month prison sentence, suspended for one year and must do 180 hours of unpaid work.