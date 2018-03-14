WASTE bosses have pleaded with residents to back their “affordable” plans to introduce wheelie bins and move to fortnightly bin collections in Tendring.

An online poll of more than 1,200 people earlier this month found readers are split down the middle over Tendring Council’s plans.

The proposals include moving from weekly to fortnightly bin collections for non-recyclable waste next year as part of an extension to the council’s waste and recycling contract with Veolia.

Environment boss Michael Talbot said without the changes it would cost the council at least £400,000 on top of what it pays just to renew its contract due to pension changes, increased diesel price, an increase in the minimum wage and other new regulations.

Mr Talbot has urged readers to have their say before the consultation closes tomorrow.

He said: “Notwithstanding opposing views, which are quite valid in a democracy, I would urge support for the proposals on the table.

“On March 23, I will seek my cabinet colleagues’ support for the extension of our contract with Veolia from January 2019 for a further seven years, but firstly as amended by our officers following their intense discussion with Veolia to get an extension we can afford, and secondly by the result of the month-long public consultation.

“If you support the introduction of wheelie bins, with no risk of black sacks being torn open by animals and birds spewing rubbish on to our streets, then this can be afforded, but only by a fortnightly collection of black sack rubbish. All food waste in the green caddies will continue to be collected every week and the recycling boxes – red for paper, newspapers and card and green for all plastic bottles and tins and cans – will continue to be collected as at present, on alternate weeks.

“Some areas of the district, due to their layout, or properties with no garden area to keep a wheelie bin will continue to use black sacks for a weekly waste collection.

“Services to flats will continue as at present and all the existing arrangements for help to be provided for elderly or disabled residents will continue as at present.

“It is my hope that many resident who put all their waste in black sacks, will now find it expedient to use their recycling boxes for paper, tins and plastic bottles, thereby making more room for straight forward rubbish in their wheelie bin.”

Some readers called for the council to consider putting the waste collection contract out to tender rather than renewing its contract with Veolia.

But Mr Talbot said the council is perusing its option to extend the current contract because otherwise it would have to launch a European-wide tender process costing about £200,000, which Mr Talbot said would have been “money down the drain”.

Concerns have also been raised over the visual impact of the “unsightly” wheelie bins.

To take part in the consultation, which closes at noon on Friday, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/rubbish-and-recycling/proposed-new-waste-service.