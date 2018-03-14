CHANGES in tap water to thousands of homes have left some people with a funny taste in the mouth.

Water bosses have now confirmed chlorine levels have been increased after concerns were raised about a change in the taste of drinking water in Tendring.

Affinity Water customers have complained to the company about the taste of water in the district, which has historically had very low levels of chlorine added to it.

But a company spokesman said chlorine has been used to disinfect drinking water for more than 100 years and is not harmful to health at the levels it is added.

She said: “These levels are routinely monitored at our treatment works, during distribution and at customers’ properties.

“Results from these samples confirm the drinking water is of an extremely high standard in the Tendring area.

“Historically, there have been very low levels of chlorine in the water supplied to Tendring.

“To ensure the water that we provide remains of a high standard, we slightly increased the amount of chlorine to bring it in line with our other supply areas.

“It is likely any difference in taste is due to chlorine reacting with internal plumbing fittings, which will subside over time.”

Thorpe Parish Council chairman Dan Land complained about the taste of water and the company’s chief executive is now to visit the village to discuss the issue.

Mr Land said: “We are used to having such lovely drinking water.

“I noticed the difference in taste and when you run the cold tap for any length of time you get a chlorine smell.

“When you add more chlorine into water it reacts with the rubber parts in your kettle and you get a TCP-like smell and that’s what your tea tastes like.

“I won’t drink the water in Colchester, but in Tendring we have always had water from a natural bore. Some 49,000 homes are affected and a lot of people are talking about it.”

Anyone concerned about their water can find out more at affinitywater.co.uk/drinkingwater.