A BETTING shop owner is closing for good after a would-be robber grabbed him around the throat during a terrifying raid.

Steve Bird, 62, who has run Placabet, in Old Pier Street, since 1991, was left shaken by the attempted robbery, during which the raider, wearing a motorcycle helmet, tried to take his Rolex watch.

The would-be robber grappled with Mr Bird on the floor before he was pulled away by a customer who, unknown to the assailant, had been in the lavatory.

Mr Bird said: “I’m a bit shaken up and still a bit jittery. I haven’t slept very well – it just keeps going through my mind.

“He came in wearing a black motorcycle helmet with a visor and a black jacket. He grabbed for me and tried to take my watch. He didn’t say anything.

“He had me by the throat and tried to flick my watch open, but I pushed back and we fell into the lobby.

“I was well and truly beat – I was in trouble – but he didn’t know someone had gone into the toilet.

“He pulled the man away from me, and he then ran off down the road.”

Scene - Placabet in Old Pier Street, Walton

Mr Bird said he was fortunate to only break two nails during the incident as he fears the man wanted to tie him up.

“When he ran off, he left mobile phone and a roll of duct tape.

“I assume he was planning on tying me up, but I will never know.”

Mr Bird now plans to close the betting shop for good on Saturday.

“I will shut the shop completely and call it a day,” he said.

“I’m 62 – too old to be fighting people on the floor over a watch.

“I have worked hard and haven’t squandered my money. I have been here since 1991 and this is the first ever trouble.

“There are usually three or four people in here, but this happened last thing at night as I was getting ready to go home – I had already ordered a kebab from next door and was looking forward to enjoying it with a glass of wine.

“Luckily, he didn’t get away with anything.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said the attacker was wearing a black motorcycle helmet and a black jacket.

He added: “He tried taking the victim’s watch off and there was a struggle before a member of public came to his aid. The suspect then fled the scene.

“We urge anyone with information or any dash cam footage at around the time of the incident to contact Clacton CID.”

The attempted robbery took place at about 5.55pm on Saturday.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Essex Police on 101 quoting crime reference 42/33099/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.