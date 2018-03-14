IRISH singing sensation Nathan Carter brings his brand of country music to Clacton this week.

He has outsold One Direction, Pharrell Williams and Michael Buble in Ireland, and in 2013 became the first country act to reach number one there since Garth Brooks, six years earlier.

Nathan's family hails from Newry, County Down, but grew up in Liverpool.

By the age of 12 he had won All Ireland medals for singing and the accordion, and he became a member of the Liverpool Ceili band, playing accordion and piano.

Since bursting on to the scene in 2009 with his unique blend of Celtic, country and pop, Nathan has recorded an astonishing nine studio albums and four live LPs

His cover version of the Bob Dylan co-penned Wagon Wheel has scored 2.5million views on YouTube since its 2012 release.

Country music giant Garth Brooks even asked Nathan to support him at Dublin's Croke Park, but sadly the shows were cancelled.

He topped the Irish charts with fifth album Where I Wanna Be and again with Livin’ The Dream, which was released in the UK in September.

His appearance on BBC1’s The One Show in August helped boost his growing army of female fans.

Nathan and his six-piece band are at the West Cliff Theatre on Sunday, March 18, at 7.30pm. Tickets are £27.50 from the box office on 01255 433344.