SOME of the biggest names of the Sixties are joining forces to stage an evening of pure nostalgia at Clacton's West Cliff Theatre tonight.

Original Searchers frontman Mike Pender, Herman's Hermits, The Fortunes and The New Amen Corner get together for the Sensational Sixties Experience.

Mike spent more than 20 years with The Searchers whose hits include Needles and Pins, When You Walk In The Room, Sweets For My Sweet and Sugar And Spice.

Herman’s Hermits enjoyed two dozen top 20 hits in the Sixties, recording ten albums and selling a staggering 75million records worldwide on the back of hits such as Mrs Brown You’ve Got A Lovely Daughter, Silhouettes, There’s A Kind Of Hush, Henry VIII, and I’m Into Something Good.

Fifty-five years after they were first formed, the lads still perform more than 200 shows a year.

The Fortunes were one of the UK's top harmony groups and followed up Sixties' hits You’ve Got Your Troubles, Here It Comes Again with Storm in a Teacup and Freedom Come, Freedom Go the following decade.

The New Amen Corner keep audiences entertained with classics from the originals such as If Paradise Is Half As Nice and Bend Me Shape Me.

Its members have played with the likes of Screaming Lord Sutch, Jeff Beck, Alexis Korner, Roy Wood, Robert Plant, Alvin Stardust and Mike Oldfield.

The Sensational Sixties Experience is in town on March 16 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £29 from the box office on 01255 433344.