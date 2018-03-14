THE legendary Neil Diamond's greatest hits get a chance to shine in a show celebrating his life and music.

The US singer-songwriter sold an amazing 100 million records during career his making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

He has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is due to receive a Grammy lifetime achievement award this year.

He was forced to cancel his 50th anniversary world tour in January after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease which sparked his retirement from life on the road.

But fans can still enjoy his live sound at the Neil Diamond Story tribute show, which comes to Clacton this week.

Bob Drury follows Diamond's career from struggling unknown New York songwriter to international mega-star.

The show contains all the hits, including America, Cracklin’ Rosie, Forever In Blue Jeans, Love On The Rocks, I Am I Said and Sweet Caroline.

The Neil Diamond Story is at the Princes Theatre this Saturday at 7.30pm. Tickets are £23 from the box office on 01255 686633.