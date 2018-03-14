TRAFFIC is building on the A12 due to a broken down vehicle.
It is blocking one lane northbound between junction 23, Kelvedon south, and 24, Kelvedon north.
It happened at about 9.40am.
11.02am - The incident has now been cleared.
TRAFFIC is building on the A12 due to a broken down vehicle.
It is blocking one lane northbound between junction 23, Kelvedon south, and 24, Kelvedon north.
It happened at about 9.40am.
11.02am - The incident has now been cleared.
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?