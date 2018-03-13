Cold weather and some snow is set to return later this week.

Weather forecasts suggest people can expect another cold spell as temperatures dip over the weekend.

The freezing conditions mark the return of the ‘Beast from the East’.

On Saturday some snow is forecast in mid Essex with temperatures down to 0°.

However it will feel as cold as -8° across Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are then set to rise to 4° by Monday.

The Met Office forecast for the East for Saturday March 17 to Monday March 26 said: “Saturday will begin mainly cloudy with further rain in places. Snow is probable over high ground in the northeast and possibly to lower levels.

“South and southwestern parts may start off with brighter, showery conditions.

“Through the weekend it will probably become drier and brighter with the best of the brightness in the northwest, although with a risk of snow showers across the east and southeast.

“It may become rather cold for most, accentuated by the wind, with widespread frosts possible.

“Very uncertain into the following week, but with a high chance of colder than normal conditions.

“Probably mainly dry and bright at first, but becoming rather unsettled heading into the week, with snow possible across central and northern areas at times. Breezy with strong winds occasionally possible for all.”

Essex Weather Centre tweeted saying: “The Beast from the East makes a return this weekend with risk of snow almost everywhere in Essex.

“Impacts at this stage look significantly less than earlier in the month.

“Very interesting synoptics once again with no sign of spring even into early April.”

The snow caused chaos earlier this month with schools closed, meetings cancelled and roads blocked.