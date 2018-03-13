A MAN has been charged with grievous bodily harm following an attack on a woman in a Clacton nightclub.

Lacey Knight, 21, suffered black eyes and multiple fractures to her cheek bones, nose and jaw after being punched in the face in Elements nightclub, in Station Road, in December.

John Kalema, 26, of no fixed address, has been charged with possession of cocaine and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 4.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We received a report that a woman was attacked in Elements nightclub, in Station Road, at around 1am on Saturday, December 9.

