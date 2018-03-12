A MAN wearing a motorcycle helmet threatened staff during an attempted robbery at a betting shop in Walton.

The would-be robber entered Placabet, in Old Pier Street, at around 5.55pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the man was wearing a black motorcycle helmet and threatened a man inside.

He added: "He then tried taking the victim’s watch off and there was a struggle before a member of public came to his aid.

"The suspect then fled the scene.

"We urge anyone with information or any dash cam footage at around the time of the incident to contact Clacton CID."

Witnesses should call 101 quoting crime reference 42/33099/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.