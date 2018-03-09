TEACHING jobs are under threat at a Frinton school as bosses struggle to balance the books.

Up to seven teaching posts and four non-teaching jobs could be lost at Tendring Technology College.

Some pupils staged a protest against the cuts today.

The school currently has a £1.2million deficit and is trying to bring the budget into line by restructuring staffing.

A spokesman for the Academies Enterprise Trust, which runs the school, said: "We have begun formal consultations at Tendring Technology College on a proposed staffing restructure as a result of budgetary pressures.

"The academy has a current budget deficit of over £1million and a significant cut in costs is essential.

"Three hundred staff are employed at Tendring Technology College and we are proposing to reduce the number of posts by seven teachers and four support staff.

"Every effort will be made avoid compulsory redundancies.

"This difficult situation inevitably creates uncertainties and anxiety which we fully understand.

"The proposed changes are planned to be in place for September this year."

The school has about 1,900 pupils and was rated 'good' in its last Ofsted report in 2016.