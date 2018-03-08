A WOMAN was left trapped after her car overturned following a collision in Kirby Cross.

Emergency services were called to the aid of the woman in Frietuna Road at about 2.50pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

"Crews reported that one person was trapped inside their vehicle, which had overturned and was on its side," he added.

Firefighters were able to free the woman by 3.10pm and she was left in the care of the ambulance service, which sent a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "The patient was treated at the scene and made her own way to hospital."