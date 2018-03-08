A 64-YEAR-OLD man could face jail after being convicted of a string of child sex offences in Clacton.

Leslie Bryan faced charges of nine counts of indecent assault, two counts of buggery, and two counts of indecency with a child.

All the offences related to boys under the age of 16.

Essex Police said it received a report on November 7, 2016, alleging Bryan had abused young boys in the 1970s and 80s.

Bryan, of Burton Close, Dawley, Shropshire, was arrested on December 13, 2016, and then further arrested on January 10, 2017.

He appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on June 21 last year.

He denied the charges, but following a four day trial at Chelmsford Crown Court was found guilty on Thursday of all 13 charges.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Bryan must have thought he’d got away with his campaign of abhorrent crimes but justice has finally caught up with him and this case shows there is nowhere to hide for abusers.

“It’s disturbing that one of his victims appears to have been ignored after finding the courage to speak out decades ago.

“Child sexual abuse has devastating effects and it’s vital that survivors know they will be listened to and supported, no matter how much time has passed since the crimes took place."

Bryan is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on April 6.

The NSPCC said victims of non-recent abuse can call its helpline for support and advice on 0808 800 5000.