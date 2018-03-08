A ROAD has been closed following a serious traffic accident involving four cars in Clacton.

Parts of Valley Road have been closed in both directions for a number of hours this afternoon whilst emergency services attended the scene.

Parts of Valley Road have been closed this afternoon

A spokesperson for East of England Ambulance service said: "We were called just after 2 pm today to a report of a road traffic accident in Valley Road, Clacton On Sea.

"Two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance crew treated a man in his 40’s.

"He was taken to Colchester General Hospital for further care."

The man's condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Valley Road between Mountview Road and the B1032 Holland Road is currently still closed whilst police divert traffic.