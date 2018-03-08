A 14-YEAR-OLD reported missing from his Colchester home has been found.
Benjamin Allsop was reported missing today and was last seen at 8.10am in the Ipswich Road area.
Essex Police have tonight confirmed he has been found.
A 14-YEAR-OLD reported missing from his Colchester home has been found.
Benjamin Allsop was reported missing today and was last seen at 8.10am in the Ipswich Road area.
Essex Police have tonight confirmed he has been found.
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?